2020 Jeep Wrangler finally picks up a diesel

The JL generation of Jeep Wrangler started production in late 2017 as a 2018 model.
Even though it's still quite new, Jeep saw fit to introduce some new powertrains and trims to keep things interesting.
The notable powertrain update for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler is the introduction of a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6, which puts out 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.
Auto stop-start is standard, as is an eight-speed automatic transmission built to handle the diesel's extra torque.
It'll be available on Rubicon, Sahara and Sport trims, which covers just about the entirety of the 2020 Wrangler lineup.
However, it's a "late availability" powertrain, so it should show up toward the tail end of the 2020 model year.
The Jeep Wrangler is a bit of an old-school car, and thus, it's not surprising that there aren't many safety features standard on it.
There are some available safety systems, though, including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams and blind spot monitoring.
Rear parking sensors are also available.
