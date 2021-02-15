Order your new Jeep JL Wrangler with half doors and pay a lot more

Jeep

These days, even the most basic Jeep Wrangler is a pretty liveable vehicle. They have things like roofs and air conditioning as standard. They even have doors with windows that roll up, but this wasn't always the case. There was a time when so-called "half doors" were the norm, and now, if you're willing to shell out an extra chunk of change when ordering your new JL, you can live in those times once again, according to an article published Friday by Motor Trend.

Yep, Jeep is now offering both the two- and four-door Wrangler with what it's calling the "dual door group," and that comes in two flavors -- with premium upper and with base upper. The dual door group with premium upper really leans into that premium description when it comes to price, because you'll pay a whopping $4,395 to ditch your very functional roll-up windows. Go with the base upper, and that'll drop to $3,995 -- the difference between the two lies in the material used to surround the pull-off windows.

That's not chump change, so why would someone want to spend way more money on something that arguably makes their Jeep less useful? Nostalgia, mostly, we suspect. Like we said before, half-doors were the only doors you could have on your Jeep at one point. People love to complain about the Wrangler becoming more technologically advanced and less of a hardcore off-road vehicle, so this is a way to have some modern car conveniences and still put out a vintage Jeep vibe.

Now, part of the cost of this package likely stems from the fact that Jeep also gives you the standard, full doors that everybody gets when they buy a Jeep, so if you decide that the half-door life isn't for you in the dead of winter, you can swap them out for the standard doors, and because it's a Jeep, that shouldn't prove too challenging to do.

The half-door package is available on both two- and four-door Wranglers, but you cannot currently get them on the Gladiator pickup. Who knows if that'll change, but we'd be surprised if it doesn't.