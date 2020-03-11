Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator recalled for manual transmission issue

Emme Hall/Roadshow

Those who chose a Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator with a manual transmission, we salute you. But some owners are going to need to take their vehicles back to the dealer.

Jeep said in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on March 3 that both the Wrangler and Gladiator's clutch pressure plates could be at risk of overheating. The recall affects 33,237 models total and includes the 2018-2020 Wrangler and the 2020 Gladiator.

If the clutch pressure plate overheats, fractured pieces of the part could then crack the transmission case. If any of this debris comes in contact with ignition and fuel sources, there's a chance of a fire. Those who experience the problem may also experience the car suddenly losing power, too. Signs of the problem would be a burnt clutch smell coming from the car, or even extra clutch pedal travel when shifting into another gear.

Parent automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is still working on a fix for the problem, but the recall will kick off on April 22. Owners of affected SUVs and pickups will receive a mailed notice around that time.