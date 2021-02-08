Jeep Wrangler EV concept set for reveal next month

Jeep

First came the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. Next? A completely battery-electric Wrangler concept. Jeep on Sunday teased the new electric SUV concept following the rollout of its "The Road Ahead" website, immediately after the brand debuted its latest Super Bowl ad featuring Bruce Springsteen.

There's a lot of information on the website, but one panel in particular explicitly names the "100% battery-powered Wrangler BEV" as an upcoming concept car. Specifically, Jeep plans to include the concept in its annual release of concepts for its Easter Moab Safari event. We can't confirm much of anything other than the fact it will sport batteries and at least one electric motor to funnel power to all four wheels, but it does have a nifty looking light bar. It looks like the bar runs from the end of the typical Wrangler fascia, through the round headlights and behind the grille.

Peering under the skin in another photo seems to show a couple of batteries and one electric motor up front. It also looks like there's a pretty standard issue transmission present and a transfer case. It'll be interesting to see how Jeep presents this totally electric off-roader, especially if it still incorporates some traditional engineering. The Easter Moab Safari concepts are always pretty wild, so this could be a pretty slick concept.