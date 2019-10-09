Enlarge Image Jeep

Jeep's icon, the Wrangler, is set to receive a diesel engine in the near future, but ahead of then, it appears the upgrade cost has leaked.

According to the Wrangler gurus at the JL Wrangler Forum, dealers are starting to alert owners that the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 is available for order on 2020 Wrangler models and it comes with a $6,000 price tag. When contacted for comment, Jeep did not speak to the diesel engine's cost, but a representative did confirm this oil-burner will only be available with an automatic transmission.

In the process, that confirms part of the cost. Having a look at the posted dealer order sheet, it shows the eight-speed automatic is a mandatory $2,000 upgrade. At the same time, put any dreams of rowing your own gears in a diesel-powered Wrangler to bed. Looking at the V6 engines on offer in an apples-to-apples, it costs $3,250 more than the 3.6-liter gasoline-powered V6 with an automatic transmission.

The engine spins out 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque, which even with an automatic, sounds like quite a bit of fun off-road. Start/stop is standard here, but you won't find a mild-hybrid version. The 48-volt electrification tech is still only present on the 2.0-liter turbo-four and the 3.6-liter V6.

The other major factor is how frugal the diesel will be. The EPA hasn't release fuel economy estimates yet, but the engine is quite efficient in the 2020 Ram 1500. Look for the engine as an upgrade on Rubicon, Sahara and Sport trims when it does launch as a late-2020 option.