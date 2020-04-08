Over 300,000 Jeep, Ram and Dodge models vehicles for glitchy backup cameras

Enlarge Image Jeep

Over 300,000 vehicles from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are subject to a new recall involving glitchy backup cameras, according to documents FCA filed with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration earlier this month. The recall involves models from the Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler brands.

Total, 318,537 cars may house a software problem that causes the rearview image to remain on the infotainment screen after the driver shifts out of reverse. Vehicles affected include the 2019-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Wrangler, Renegade, Ram 1500, 2500 and 2500 pickups, Dodge Durango and Chrysler Pacifica. Certain 2020 Jeep Gladiator and Cherokee models are also included, are some 2019 Dodge Challenger models.

The problem can occur with these vehicles when equipped with either the 8.4-inch or 12-inch infotainment screens. The glitch puts each vehicle out of compliance with federal safety standards and NHTSA says the "lingering rearview image can distract the driver" and increase the risk of a crash.

FCA will notify owners of the affected vehicles and owners will need to bring their vehicles to their local dealer. There, each car will receive updated software to fix the issue. Look for notices to start arriving in the mail May 22.