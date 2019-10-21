The EcoDiesel engine is available on every single trim, including the off-road-ready Rebel.
The 2020 Ram 1500 full-size truck has excellent onboard technology, good looks both inside and out, lots of utility and a comfortable ride. And now, it comes with diesel power.
The Ram EcoDiesel can haul 2,040 pounds in its bed or tow 12,560 pounds behind it.
This 3.0-liter V6 produces 260 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque -- 8% and 14% gains, respectively, over the outgoing engine.
But really, this Laramie Longhorn trim is all about the cowboy-themed design aesthetic. Buckles on the seat-back pockets? Check.
Faux hot-iron branding on the dash? Check.
Our tester features Ram's new multifunction tailgate, which folds down like usual, but has barn-door, side-opening functionality, as well. It's not quite the origami master that GMC's MultiPro tailgate is, however.
The diesel's torque comes on at just 1,600 rpm, which is 400 rpm sooner than before.
There's more low-end grunt upon initial acceleration, and the retuned eight-speed automatic transmission manages the power smoothly.
The Ram 1500's interior is dominated by the optional 12-inch touchscreen running the excellent Uconnect infotainment system.
The 2020 Ram 1500 diesel starts as low as $36,890, plus $1,695 for destination. However, expect to pay a $4,995 premium over a 3.6-liter V6 model.
