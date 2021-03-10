Long-wheelbase Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer under development

Enlarge Image Stellantis

The 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs are the new hotness for Jeep and parent company Stellantis. They offer loads of luxury, tons of tech and scads of space, though they may not be roomy enough for everyone.

Catering to drivers that want as big a vehicle as they can possibly get, Jeep is hard at work on extended-length versions of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. "The vehicles you guys are looking at here today, obviously, are short-wheelbase," a Stellantis spokesman confirmed to Roadshow during a media backgrounder. "We have a long wheelbase [version] coming as well. More info on that later."

At 214.7 inches from bumper to bumper and riding on a wheelbase of 123.0 inches, the Wagoneers are by no means small. In fact, they're nearly 4 inches lengthier than a Cadillac Escalade, with a hub-to-hub span that's 2.1 inches greater. This makes theses utility vehicles 'tweeners. They're a little bit bigger than other full-size SUVs, but not quite as gargantuan as extended-length competitors that are available. For example, the Escalade ESV is more than a foot longer than a Wagoneer and its wheelbase is more than 11 inches greater.

It's unclear how much larger the super-sized Wagoneers will be, but if they were stretched a foot, they'd be exactly 1 inch longer than a Chevy Suburban. Naturally, this should provide a commensurate increase in cargo space. Both Wagoneers offer 27.4 cubic feet of volume behind the third-row seat and nearly 71 aft of the second-row chairs. Fold those seats down and the Wagoneer serves up a whopping 116.7 cubes' worth of junk-hauling space, though the Grand Wagoneer is a good bit less capacious, with just 94.2 cubic feet room when you go all-in.

Aside from greater interior volume, long-wheelbase Wagoneers will almost certainly come with huskier monthly payments than their smaller siblings. An entry-level 2022 model starts at $59,995, while the most-affordable Grand Wagoneer kicks off at $88,995. Both of those prices include $2,000 in destination charges. Using the Escalade as a yardstick once more, the price difference between a standard-length model and the stretched ESV variant it $3,000. If Jeep follows the same formula, the long-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer is going to start at nearly $92,000, though of course, it could be even richer than that.