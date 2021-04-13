Jeep Gladiator earns Texas Trail badge, exclusive to Lone Star state

Jeep

Chevy, Ford and Ram know their audience, and Texas is a wild auditorium filled with pickup truck buyers. Numerous pickups built specifically for the state have come and gone, but for the first time, Jeep's jumping in. On Monday, the brand revealed the Gladiator Texas Trail, which features a handful of nods to the Lone Star state, and will go on sale exclusively at Texas-based Jeep dealers.

The "Texas Trail" name comes from the fact Jeep added the first two trails in the state to the Jeep Badge of Honor program. The operation lets owners find trails to tackle in their Jeeps, and if they complete one, they earn a badge for their SUV or pickup. What better way to celebrate than with a special pickup truck for the occasion?

Jeep

The Gladiator isn't too different from the standard Sport S trim it's based on, however. The truck gains 17-inch gloss-black wheels wrapped in 32-inch mud-terrain tires. Paired with the standard off-road goods the truck bundles, Jeep promises enhanced capability off the beaten path. The rest of the package focuses on appearance and comforts with a black hard-top roof, a towing package, 7-inch display inside and side steps. A "Texas Trail" decal features on the hood and the tailgate receives an "1836" decal denoting Texas' declaration of independence before joining the US in 1845.

A total of 10 colors are available and the Gladiator Texas Trail is available with either the 3.6-liter V6 or 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 engine. Prices start at $41,930 after destination to get in on the Lone Star celebration.