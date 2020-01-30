Jeep Gladiator was a hot-ticket item, now it's up to $9,000 off

Enlarge Image Jeep

The fire and hype surrounding the Jeep Gladiator, the brand's first pickup in decades, has seemingly worn off. Today, deep discounts can take up to $9,000 in some parts of the country.

According to analysis from CarsDirect on Tuesday, the Jeep brand and dealers have up to $9,000 they will pile on the hood of a new Gladiator pickup. Across the US, buyers will find $2,000 off the MSRP as a standard discount, but the bigger savings are a dealer-by-dealer affair. In California, total discounts at one dealership amounted to the $9,000 discount.

Also good news for California residents is a pretty darn low lease rate. The Gladiator shows a $259 monthly payment with $3,970 due at signing, or $421 per month, effectively. Previously, the effective lease rate inched closer to $500 per month after a $4,004 down payment.

For those just looking to score the $2,000 cash back, all trims save for the Rubicon are included in the savings through Feb. 3. Of course, it certainly appears worthwhile to haggle a bit with inventory rising on the Gladiator and deep discounts available across the country. As always, your mileage may vary.

Jeep did not immediately respond to a request for comment.