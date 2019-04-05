Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition sells out in under 24 hours

Enlarge Image Jeep

April 4 has come and gone, and in that short span of time, a number of well-heeled Jeep fanatics rose up and spent way too much money on a limited-edition midsize truck.

Jeep announced on Friday that it sold the entire run of 4,190 Gladiator Launch Edition trucks on April 4. The process to order one began online, but after placing their order over the internet, buyers were connected to Jeep concierges over the phone. The quantity of available Launch Editions was a nod to the 419 area code of Toledo, where Jeep builds the Wrangler and Gladiator.

The Gladiator Launch Edition is based on a fully loaded Gladiator Rubicon trim, which includes beefy off-road components, LED headlights, an 8.4-inch infotainment screen, a forward-facing camera for off-roading and a whole bevy of safety systems. Jeep then added unique bits like an aluminum tailgate badge, special 17-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch all-terrain tires, leather seats with red accent stitching and special trim on the instrument panel. Buyers had the choice between a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic.

All that unique kit comes at a price, though. The Gladiator Launch Edition cost a lofty $60,815 plus $1,495 for destination. Considering even fully-loaded Gladiator Rubicons have a hard time breaking the $55,000 barrier, that's a significant chunk of change. Nevertheless, they sold out in less than a day, showing just how deep Jeep's die-hard fans' pockets can be.

Then again, those buying the Gladiator Launch Edition have a chance to actually make a profit on the purchase while keeping the car. Every person who ordered one is eligible for the "Find Your Freedom" content, which will give one lucky Launch Edition buyer $100,000. Folks will have to submit personal videos to be considered, and one winner will be chosen by Jeep, as well as US Army veteran Noah Galloway.