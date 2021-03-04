Jeep to debut Amazon Fire TV integration in 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer

Jeep

I remember when having a DVD player and some low-res screens in the front seat headrests was the pinnacle of in-car luxury entertainment. Those days are long gone now, and the stakes are a lot higher, as evidenced by Jeep's announcement on Thursday that it's bringing Amazon Fire TV integration to the 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

That level of Amazon integration hasn't been done before, but because Stellantis' new UConnect 5 is powerful and awesome, Jeep can now take that plunge. The cool thing is that each passenger can stream something different. So, young Preston could be watching Paw Patrol or something on one side while the dreaded Laramie is in the next seat over, staring dead-eyed at one of those videos you're supposed to leave on for your pets when you go out.

Even wilder is that the front passenger can watch stuff too on their own screen, and your Jeep will protect the driver from distraction through the use of a privacy filter. When you're parked, you can also watch on the main UConnect screen.

The automotive version of Fire TV allows you to download stuff so you can watch even when the cellular service is bad or nonexistent. There's also a physical remote that, in addition to media control, will allow some control over vehicle functions such as climate control and maps.

Jeep will have the Fire TV system available as part of a package of connected services starting in North America in the Fall of 2021.