This is the new Jeep Grand Wagoneer, though it's technically still just a concept right now.

The front end looks great, but the rear... not so much.

It's like a Land Rover Discovery just without the off-center license plate.

The big grille lights up.

The Grand Wagoneer will be Jeep's new flagship.

Inside there are as many as seven screens. Seven!

The seats look big and plush.

Infotainment duties will be handled by FCA's Uconnect 5 tech.

The Grand Wagoneer should start well above $70,000 when it goes into production in 2021.

Keep scrolling for more photos of Jeep's new Grand Wagoneer.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept: What's old is now new and luxurious

