Jaguar teases electric XJ during Land Rover Defender debut

Jaguar

For Jaguar Land Rover, the highlight of the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show was the long-awaited debut of the new Defender SUV. But that wasn't the only big announcement during the company's press conference on Tuesday.

Just before revealing the brand-new Defender, a teaser image of the next-generation Jaguar XJ appeared on screen. Jaguar's flagship sedan went out of production in July, but we knew a successor -- an electric one -- was in the works.

"Our engineering team is in full swing to deliver the world's first, full-electric luxury sports saloon, the flagship of Jaguar, the all-new XJ," Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth said, according to Auto Express.

It's unclear exactly when the new XJ will debut, but Jaguar's all-electric flagship could arrive before any real competition hits the market. Mercedes-Benz debuted the Vision EQS showcar that previews a fully electric, full-size sedan, but otherwise, competitors like Audi, BMW and Lexus haven't made solid commitments to launching an EV of this shape and size.

The last time we tested the XJ, it was in XJR575 guise, powered by a 575-horsepower, supercharged 5.0-liter V8. The new XJ will be a drastic departure from this XJR575 in terms of powertrain, but we expect it to be just as big and luxurious, and perhaps most importantly, better suited for the future.