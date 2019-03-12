Jaguar's XF Sportbrake is going to that big station wagon farm upstate

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

America has a complicated relationship with station wagons. The car nerds of the internet tend to love them, and because we're a loud bunch, once in a while a manufacturer will take a chance and try to sell one here. Inevitably this lasts a couple of years, few people buy them new, and they go away to the soundtrack of angry neckbeards griping on twitter.

Unfortunately, this is precisely what is happening with the Jaguar XF Sportbrake. This news came courtesy of Jaguar's US boss Joe Eberhardt during an interview with The Detroit Bureau which was published earlier in March. It's not only US-market wagons that are on the chopping block either.

Eberhardt went on to say that even longtime brand flagships like the XJ sedan and other non-SUV models might be on their way out as the brand tries to stay afloat amidst talks of increased tariffs and an uncertain future at home as Brexit looms. Other casualties include diesel engines and manual transmissions.

So, while the Sportbrake wasn't exactly brilliant in the way that the E63 wagon is or CTS-V wagon was, the nerds in us are always sad to see another long-roof model go the way of the dodo bird. We'll have to trust in brands like Mercedes-Benz and Volvo to keep the dream of the wagon alive in America.