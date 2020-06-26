Jaguar's fresh XK engine blocks give E-Types new life, with a warranty

Enlarge Image Jaguar

Jaguar's 3.8-liter XK engine block has landed in some very noteworthy vehicles during its original run in the 1950s and 1960s, including the venerable E-Type coupe. Jaguar's been making major investments in its classic-vehicle divisions of late, and its latest move will give old-car aficionados a way to get some old cars back on the road.

Jaguar announced this week that it has restarted manufacturing its 3.8-liter XK engine block. This new cast-iron block is built to the specifications of the original. Buyers can get their original engine's serial number stamped on the new one (with an asterisk) if they provide Jaguar with proper ownership documents. Otherwise, the new blocks will have their own unique serial numbers.

Just like the cars that use them for power, the XK engine block hasn't been sold for half a century. Now, though, owners of XK150s, E-Type Series 1s, Mark 9s and other classic Jags can roll those dusty bodies out of storage and get them back on the road.

Of course, every engine block has its price, and the XK's is… significant. A fresh block by itself will set you back £14,340 (about $17,700, directly converted), which is more than some full crate motors from other automakers. That said, the XK blocks do come with a 12-month parts and accessories warranty, so there's some additional peace of mind built into that price. Just don't forget to, you know, buy all the other parts you need, too -- a block by itself won't get any car very far.