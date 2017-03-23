Jaguar Land Rover offers unlimited in-car internet for $20 per month

Unlimited internet is a bit less common than it used to be. But now, you can have unlimited in-car internet in a Jaguar Land Rover product, and for a surprisingly decent price.

AT&T will offer an unlimited data plan for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles for just $20 per month. The plan will auto-renew every 30 days until it's manually canceled, which can be done at any time. The price doesn't include taxes or fees, which may be applicable.

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles equipped with a data connection also feature a Wi-Fi hotspot that can connect up to eight devices at once.

That said, you might not want to be running eight devices at once on any current model. The in-car internet on 2017 model year vehicles is only a 3G connection, which is what Fiat Chrysler currently offers, as well. It's not particularly quick, but it still works. Thankfully, 2018 Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will move over to 4G, which will speed things up a fair amount. Chrysler is doing the same.

This is not the first vehicle to offer this data plan. Earlier this year, GM's OnStar added an unlimited data plan for its vehicles equipped with 4G LTE connectivity, as well. That plan is offered through AT&T, too, so it makes sense that Jaguar Land Rover would also receive access to this plan, even though GM's connection is much faster.

If in-car connectivity is a high priority, you might be best off waiting until the 2018s arrive. Otherwise, drop some coin and browse all the Facebook you want -- just don't do it while driving.