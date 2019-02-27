Italdesign reveals striking concept car ahead of Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign

Italdesign will show off a stunning new concept car next week at the Geneva Motor Show. The 51-year-old design studio revealed the first photo of the car Wednesday, but so far hasn't revealed any other information at all about the car.

The so-far-unnamed Italdesign looks to be a coupe, albeit with incredibly long doors that, based on the sketch, appear to open upwards in dramatic fashion. It has a swept-back greenhouse leading into an almost Ford Mustang-like tail with wide fenders. Up front, the long and low nose has venting in it recalling the air inlets in the hood of the Ford GT. The headlights will apparently have a complicated design, too, and it appears the car has 2+2 seating inside the compact cabin.

With little else revealed thus far, we'll have to wait until next week to see exactly what Italdesign has in store. That said, past precedent suggests it'll be an impressive car, given how much we've liked the look of recent debuts like the Nissan GT-R-based GT-R50. A YouTube teaser video released by Italdesign also reveals very little. With so much mystery remaining, color us eager to see the automaker's conference on March 5.