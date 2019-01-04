Just after last year's Detroit Auto Show, Infiniti announced its plans to electrify its entire lineup beginning in 2021. At the 2019 Detroit show later this month, we'll see a concept that previews the automaker's EV design language, and yes, you guessed it, it's a crossover.
Meet the QX Inspiration concept, an electric crossover that "represents Infiniti's plans for high-performance electrified vehicles, offering complete range confidence while signaling a new era for Infiniti design enabled by new technology," according to a statement the automaker released Friday.
Without any sort of powertrain or range details to go on, not to mention the fact that this is purely a concept car, we can't speak much to the "high-performance" or "complete range confidence" aspects. Hopefully Infiniti will give us a more realistic look into its EV powertrain intentions when the QX Inspiration debuts later this month.
The concept has a high-riding stance, with slim lighting elements and a totally closed-off front fascia (EVs don't need grilles, after all). The QX Inspiration looks to have a two-door layout, and of course, a prominent and illuminated badge.
Infiniti says the concept's EV-specific platform "enables the formation of spacious, lounge-like interiors." For the QX Inspiration concept, specifically, "the cabin has been hand-crafted using traditional techniques and a choice of materials inspired by a subtle Japanese sensuality," according to Infiniti.
That's a lot of fluffy PR speak, for sure. But we'll get a closer look inside the QX Inspiration concept soon. Infiniti will reveal its EV concept on Monday, January 14, the first press day of the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
Discuss: Infiniti's Detroit Auto Show debut is the electric QX Inspiration concept
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.