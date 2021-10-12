Infiniti is making wireless Apple CarPlay a free upgrade

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Do you know what's a decidedly rare pleasure these days? When you buy something and then the company you purchased it from upgrades its features for free, without a bunch of weird conditions or strings attached. That's precisely what Infiniti is doing, though.

Specifically, Infiniti is doing this for owners of 2020 and up Q50, Q60, QX50, and QX80 models by upgrading those models with wireless Apple CarPlay, according to an announcement made by Infiniti on Tuesday.

The free upgrade will be available until March 31, 2022, and should make for a nice bump in functionality for the estimated 80% of Infiniti customers who own Apple products. Wireless CarPlay is also standard on a handful of new Infiniti models like the QX55 and the QX80, and it will be featured on the 2022 Q50, Q60 and QX60.