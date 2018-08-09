Infiniti teases electrified performance concept for Pebble Beach

Enlarge Image Infiniti

Infiniti's recent slate of concepts has been pretty out there, and it doesn't look like that'll change at this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

Infiniti announced today that it will debut a new concept at Pebble Beach later this month. All we know about it so far is that it's electrified, which means it could be anything from an EV to a plug-in hybrid, and that it's meant to showcase that Infiniti will stay dedicated to performance vehicles after it moves to electrify its portfolio.

The automaker also included a teaser image, which appears to show a long, thin single-seater. There's what appears to be a fin of some kind right behind the seat, and the steering wheel looks pretty futuristic. At first, I saw the shape and thought it would be a speedboat of some kind, but that might be a bridge too far even for a concept vehicle.

If anything, it draws some stylistic parallels with the Prototype 9 concept that debuted at last year's Pebble Beach show. It's a futuristic reimagining of a 1940s-era race car with a Nissan Leaf electric powertrain. The whole thing was built by hand, including the body panels, which were shaped with hammers, just like they used to do. Heck, it even had bias-ply tires.

Infiniti's concepts of late have been pretty gnarly. In addition to the Prototype 9, the company also rolled out the Q Inspiration concept, which is believed to preview the design behind the next generation of Infiniti's sedans. It's a proper looker, with aggressive elements up front and some interesting bodylines heading aft. We'll find out what this new concept looks like on Aug. 23, but if these concepts are any indication, it'll be great.