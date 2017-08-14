  • Infiniti Prototype 9
Infiniti Prototype 9 concept sports next-gen Nissan Leaf tech

Infiniti's craftsmen may have been wondering what a 1940s racecar would look like if it were designed today, and this is the result.

Photo by: Infiniti

The Prototype 9 concept features a steel ladder frame and hand-hammered steel body panels.

The grille is an abomination, but the rest of the design is utterly stunning.

The exposed cockpit features black leather with red contrast stitching, an aluminum steering wheel hub, an instrument panel and that's about it. 

Under the skin is a new EV powertrain believed to come from the 2018 Nissan Leaf.

It puts out 148 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque.

With all that power headed to the rear wheels through a single-speed transmission, the car can reach 60 miles per hour in about 5.5 seconds.

At full clip, it'll take about 20 minutes of track time to drain the battery.

It's not often that automakers go this far back in history for a concept.

But we're glad Infiniti did exactly that.

