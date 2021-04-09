Infiniti is recalling 2021 Q50 and Q60 models over stalling concerns

Infiniti

According to a recent filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Infiniti is recalling 2021 Q50 and Q60 models over concerns that they could stall under hard acceleration.

Specifically, the vehicle's engine control module can substantially cut the engine's power after detecting hard acceleration. This power reduction is accomplished by cutting fuel, and it's possible that the computer could cut the fuel enough to stall the car.

This recall affects 12,943 vehicles, and the fix involves reprogramming the vehicle's engine management system. This work, like all recalls, will be performed free of charge. Infiniti expects to start the recall repair work on May 25.

If you own one of the affected models, you can call Infiniti's customer service line at 1-800-867-7669 and reference recall number R20C5 for more information.