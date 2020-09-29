2021 Infiniti Q50 keeps on kicking with new Sensory trim

Where luxury and sport collide.

2021 Infiniti Q50 Sensory
The 2021 Infiniti Q50 is here, led by a new Sensory trim.

2021 Infiniti Q50 Sensory
It mixes luxury and more sporting touches, especially the front and rear fascias, which have subtle performance touches.

2021 Infiniti Q50 Sensory
Inside, it's a lot of the same.

2021 Infiniti Q50 Sensory
The front end still looks good after all these years.

2021 Infiniti Q50 Sensory
This is the Q50's seventh year in production with just a single refresh under its belt.

2021 Infiniti Q50 Sensory
Prices for the new trim start at $48,625.

