2021 Infiniti Q50 keeps on kicking with new Sensory trim

Where luxury and sport collide.
The 2021 Infiniti Q50 is here, led by a new Sensory trim.
It mixes luxury and more sporting touches, especially the front and rear fascias, which have subtle performance touches.
Inside, it's a lot of the same.
The front end still looks good after all these years.
This is the Q50's seventh year in production with just a single refresh under its belt.
Prices for the new trim start at $48,625.
