Hyundai Tucson and Sonata Hybrid recall to result in new engines for owners

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Hyundai this week filed yet another recall for a couple of its vehicles due to a fire risk and the potential for the engine to stall without warning. The 2017 Tucson and Sonata Hybrid's 2.0-liter inline-four engines may be subject to premature rod bearing wear, which can damage the engine. If damage does occur, the chance of a fire or stall increases.

The company said in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this recall affects 95,515 vehicles. If a technician discovers damage from the rod bearing, it's going to require a total engine replacement. No quick fix here. Most of the vehicles involved in the recall are Tucson SUVs, about 82,000 of them. The other 13,000 or so are Sonata Hybrids sedans.

If you own one of the affected vehicles, be on the lookout for knocking from the engine, a check engine light and an oil pressure warning light. The worst case scenario is the engine becomes so damaged it stalls out unexpectedly. Or, a rod may puncture the engine block and cause an oil leak near hot surface and an ignition source.

Owners will begin receiving letters notifying them of the recall on Nov. 12. They won't pay for any repairs necessary if a new engine's required. Additionally, the new engines will receive a new knock detection sensor system.