Hyundai, Kia recalling 37K vehicles over possible fuel leaks

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a new recall this week affecting 37,327 Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the United States. All of the cars in question use the 2.5-liter turbocharged I4 engine supplied by the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama plant.

Included in this recall are the Hyundai Sonata N Line and Kia K5 GT sedans, as well the upper trim levels of the Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento crossovers. All of the affected vehicles are from the 2021 and 2022 model years.

"The fuel pipe connecting the high-pressure fuel pump to the fuel rail may have been installed in the 2.5-liter turbocharged engines with insufficient torque during assembly at the HMMA engine plant," NHTSA said in a statement (PDF). "In addition, a limited number of fuel pipes may have been manufactured by the supplier out of specification for concentricity. As a result of insufficient torque or improper concentricity, fuel may leak at the pipe connections."

It goes without saying, but even the smallest fuel leaks can mean big trouble. Neither Hyundai or Kia are aware of any crashes or injuries related to this issue.

Dealers will either tighten or replace the vehicles' fuel pipes as necessary, and of course the work will be performed free of charge. To check if your vehicle is affected by this or any other recall, visit Roadshow's how-to guide.