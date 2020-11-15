2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line is a sharp-lookin', sharp-drivin' sedan

Hyundai's midsize Sonata gets a nice performance boost.

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
Drew Phillips

This is Hyundai's hotter Sonata N Line.

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
Drew Phillips

The N Line has a 2.5-liter turbo I4 engine.

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
Drew Phillips

And, of course, N Line badges.

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
Drew Phillips

These 19-inch wheels are unique to the N Line.

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
Drew Phillips

This engine produces 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque.

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
Drew Phillips

Inside, the N Line gets a digital gauge cluster and unique sport seats.

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
Drew Phillips

Hyundai's 10.2-inch infotainment screen is also standard.

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
Drew Phillips

The Sonata's cool LED running lights carry over to the N Line.

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
Drew Phillips

The Sonata N Line is a seriously sharp sedan.

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
Drew Phillips

Keep scrolling for more photos of this sporty Hyundai.

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
