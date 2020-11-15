Hyundai's midsize Sonata gets a nice performance boost.
This is Hyundai's hotter Sonata N Line.
The N Line has a 2.5-liter turbo I4 engine.
And, of course, N Line badges.
These 19-inch wheels are unique to the N Line.
This engine produces 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque.
Inside, the N Line gets a digital gauge cluster and unique sport seats.
Hyundai's 10.2-inch infotainment screen is also standard.
The Sonata's cool LED running lights carry over to the N Line.
The Sonata N Line is a seriously sharp sedan.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this sporty Hyundai.
Discuss: 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line is a sharp-lookin', sharp-drivin' sedan
