Hyundai to end support for Bluelink tech in handful of 2012-2016 models

Hyundai

This is sure to upset some Hyundai owners. The brand will no longer support its Bluelink system in a number of vehicles from the 2012-2016 model years, according to the brand's official website. CarsDirect first reported the news on Monday.

Hyundai did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment, but the public bulletin informing owners of the change said the decision was out of the company's control. The "older" vehicles (I'm using quotes because some of these cars aren't that old) use a 2G cellular network, the company said. The service provider that manages the network, Aeris Communications, will no longer support 2G after Dec. 31, 2021. With its decision, Bluelink is out.

Affected vehicles include every single Hyundai from the 2012-2014 model year and all 2015 models excluding the Sonata with built-in navigation and Genesis. From the 2016 model year, the Santa Fe, Equus, Elantra, Elantra GT, Veloster (Non-Navigation), and Sonata Hybrid will no longer have access to Bluelink services. Unfortunately, Bluelink in its entirety will cease to exist for these cars with owners losing access to automatic crash notifications, emergency services, roadside assistance and stolen vehicle tracking.

According to the bulletin, owners enrolled in annual subscription renewals will receive one final renewal. But, for those will renewals set to charge after Feb. 23, owners will automatically receive a monthly plan until the end of the year when services go offline. Although customers will be placed on a monthly charge, the rate will remain the same as an annual plan. Customers can also cancel their subscription at any time, but once you do, Hyundai will not allow any customer to gain access back to the service.

Unfortunately, sometimes, technology has an expiration date, and many Hyundai owners will learn it the hard way this year.