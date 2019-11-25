Number of Hyundai Palisade SUVs recalled for airbag assembly issue

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is in for its very first recall, but thankfully, it's nothing too major.

The South Korean automaker said in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Nov. 7 that it will recall 11,217 Palisade SUVs for airbags that could damage when deployed. Specifically, mounting bolts used for side-curtain airbag installation may damage the airbags and keep them from inflating in the event of a crash.

Of course, damaged airbags won't be nearly as effective as fully functioning airbags and increase the risk of injury.

The actual issue is a pesky hexagonal screw with sharp edges, Hyundai said. To make sure the screw doesn't make a bad situation worse in the event of a crash, Hyundai technicians will install a cover over the screw. The little component will smooth out any sharp edges present and keep the airbag safe when it's tasked to keep passengers safer.

Owners will need to bring their Palisade to a dealership for the fix and Hyundai said it will begin notifying owners of the recall campaign on Jan. 3.