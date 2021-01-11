GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Hyundai Kona N performance crossover previewed in first official photos

The Kona N will use a turbo-four engine and an eight-speed DCT.

The Kona N is lookin' hot.

 Hyundai

After initially teasing it before Christmas, Hyundai officially confirmed that a hot N version of the Kona crossover is coming very soon. Not many concrete details were given, but Hyundai did release a set photos on Monday of the Kona N with a light camouflage wrap, giving us a good look at the brand's first performance SUV.

The Kona N will be powered by the same turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four that's found in the existing Veloster N and the soon-to-be-revealed Elantra N sedan. That means a likely output of 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The only transmission option will be Hyundai's latest eight-speed dual-clutch automatic, which we loved in the Veloster N.

2022-hyundai-kona-n-prototype-113

Hopefully those dual exhaust tips will sound just as rowdy as the Veloster N's.

 Hyundai

What Hyundai hasn't confirmed is how many of the Kona N's wheels will be driven. We previously heard the Kona N would use an all-wheel-drive system, making it the first N model to do so, but there's a chance that it could be offered with front-wheel drive. In any case, Hyundai does say the Kona N will be equipped with launch control, and it's sure to also get bigger brakes, a new suspension setup and other performance mods.

To visually differentiate itself from regular Konas, the N will get more aggressive bumper designs, a larger grille, big wheels with performance tires, a new rear spoiler and dual exhaust tips. Oh, and it's probably a safe bet that it'll come in the N brand's signature Performance Blue color, too. No interior photos were released on Monday, but you can expect new bucket seats, a thicker steering wheel, blue seatbelts and some other tweaks.

Hyundai says more details about the Kona N will be available "in the coming weeks," so expect a full reveal in the very near future. The Kona N should go on sale in the US by the end of 2021, with a starting price around $35,000.

The Kona N will be Hyundai's first performance crossover

