Hyundai and Kia clean up in 2020 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards

Hyundai, Kia and Genesis' parent automaker, Hyundai Motor Group, has good reason to celebrate this Monday. After AutoPacific released its 2020 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards results, the Korean automaker topped every other company with a total of nine wins across various vehicle categories.

The awards, which measure vehicle satisfaction across 27 different attributes ranging from performance to interior seat comfort, aim to truly reflect owners' feelings. Of the 73,000 surveyed this year, Hyundai, Kia and Genesis owners had a whole lot of praise for the brands' cars.

The two mass market brands, Hyundai and Kia, tied for most wins with four each. Genesis nabbed one win for the Premium Luxury Car segment with the G90. Hyundai's four wins come from the Premium Midsize Car (Sonata), Large SUV (Palisade tied with the Kia Telluride), Premium Midsize SUV (Santa Fe) and Subcompact SUV (Kona). Kia cleaned up in the Compact Car segment (Soul), Compact SUV (Sportage) and Minivan segment (Sedona).

There is a separate way of looking at the awards. Overall, despite more wins, Ram is the "most satisfying" popular brand, while Lincoln takes the award among premium brands. The most satisfying vehicle overall, according to the study, is the BMW X6. Ram's parent automaker, Fiat Chrysler, actually faired pretty well and scored six separate wins across various categories. And surprisingly, Alfa Romeo helped lead the way, with the Giulia and Stelvio each winning their respective segments.

The full list of awards are listed below.

AutoPacific 2020 Vehicle Satisfaction Award Winners Passenger Cars

Premium Luxury Car Genisis G90 Executive Luxury Car Mercedes-Benz E-Class Standard Luxury Car Alfa Romeo Giulia Compact Luxury Car Mercedes-Benz A-Class Large Car Chrysler 300 Premium Mid-Size Car Hyundai Sonata Compact Car Kia Soul Subcompact Car Nissan Versa Sports/Sporty Car Dodge Challenger



Light Trucks

Full-Size Pickup Ram 1500 Compact Pickup Honda Ridgeline Luxury SUV Lincoln Navigator Large SUV Nissan Armada Mid-Size SUV Toyota 4Runner Premium Luxury Crossover SUV Tesla Model X Executive Luxury Crossover SUV BMW X6 Standard Luxury Crossover SUV Alfa Romeo Stelvio / Cadillac XT5 (tie) Compact Luxury Crossover SUV Audi Q3 Large Crossover SUV Kia Telluride / Hyundai Palisade (tie) Premium Mid-Size Crossover SUV Hyundai Santa Fe Mid-Size Crossover SUV Subaru Forester / Nissan Rogue (tie) Compact Crossover SUV Kia Sportage Subcompact Crossover SUV Hyundai Kona Minivan Kia Sedona