Hyundai and Kia Are Recalling Nearly 20,000 Ioniq 5 and EV6 Models

What's happening Hyundai and Kia are recalling the Ioniq 5 and EV6. Why it matters A software issue could cause the parking brake on these models to disengage and let the vehicle roll away. What's next Both companies will perform a simple software update on the affected module, fixing the issue.

Hyundai and its sister brand Kia are recalling their latest and greatest Ioniq 5 and EV6 electric vehicles over concerns that a software issue could cause their parking brakes to disengage and present a roll-away risk.



This recall affects 10,729 Ioniq 5s and 9,014 EV6s in total. With the problem being software-based, the fix for this issue is luckily relatively straightforward and involves your Hyundai or Kia mechanic updating the software for the Shifter Control Unit.



This recall work will be performed free of charge to you, the vehicle owner, and Hyundai expects to begin notifying owners of affected vehicles by mail on or around July 10. Kia will get its notices out by May 25.



If you believe your vehicle is covered by these recalls and have further questions, you can contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460 and reference recall number 228. Kia owners can do likewise by calling 1-800-333-4542 and referencing recall SC236.