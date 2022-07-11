Hyundai Recalls 10,600 Ioniq Hybrids to Fix Fire Risks... Again

A vehicle being recalled twice for a specific issue isn't exactly common, but it's far from unheard of. Hyundai is the latest automaker to join the re-recall fray after a specific remedy may not have the preventative effect the OEM had hoped.

Hyundai has issued a recall for the 2017-2018 Hyundai Ioniq in both hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. Some 10,575 examples are included, carry build dates between Nov. 16, 2016 and Aug. 16, 2017. Every vehicle subject to this recall was also subject to the original recall, whether or not the car in question received the initial remedy.

The issue stems from a relay located under the rear seat. This relay may have been installed improperly during assembly, with a loose connection causing electrical resistance in the form of heat. That heat can build up and increase the risk of a fire. In the first recall, vehicles with no heat damage were given replacement relays, while vehicles with heat damage were given entirely new power relay assemblies, which include the wonky part in question.

Here's where the new recall comes in. In June of last year, Hyundai received a report of a 2017 Ioniq that allegedly caught fire after receiving the recall remedy. From then until this past March, Hyundai found 9 reports related to this problem in vehicles that already went through the recall process. Thankfully, there are no injuries or crashes connected to these reports.

Hyundai will once again notify owners by first-class mail. Upon receiving a recalled vehicle, the dealership will inspect and replace the necessary components. This time, the main relay comes from a different supplier and is ensured to have the proper contact between parts, preventing heat buildup from occurring.