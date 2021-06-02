Hyundai Ioniq 5 shoppers will get 3-month test drives to try the EV life, report says

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Hyundai wants to put you in an EV really badly, according to reported remarks from Olabisi Boyle, vice president of product planning and mobility strategy. Automotive News reported Wednesday the automaker will roll out what's essentially a super-long test drive for the Ioniq 5 electric SUV in a bid to convert shoppers unsure of EVs.

Hyundai did not immediately return a request for comment on Boyle's remarks, but the executive said the details aren't totally set in stone yet. The plan right now is to offer a customer potentially interested in the Ioniq 5 a subscription with no strings attached. The potential buyer would pay one monthly sum for up to three months that covers the car, insurance and maintenance to wade into the EV life without a major commitment. After the subscription expires, they can make a decision on whether to purchase or lease the car. The goal, of course, is to have them sign on the dotted line to actually sell a car. Boyle told Automotive News the automaker has high expectations for customers to go from "try to buy" at high rates.

It's an aggressive campaign to put more Americans behind the wheel of an EV, and it could prove mighty smart. The vast majority of drivers haven't driven an EV in any form; giving them the chance to drive one for a few months could help highlight the benefits of going electric. On the flip side, it could highlight for a customer that an electric car simply isn't for them at the moment. Charging remains a difficult barrier for many with the lack of at-home plugs and shoddy public infrastructure.

The Ioniq 5 will first launch in 17 states this fall before the car rolls out to dealers nationwide next year. In rear-wheel drive form, the the company promises the SUV manages 300 miles of range, though adding a second motor to create an all-wheel drive system sinks the estimated range to 269 miles for base SE and midgrade SEL trims. It falls to 244 miles for the Ioniq 5 Limited AWD. Prices aren't yet available, but Hyundai has a way with undercutting rivals. We could see the electric SUV start at under $40,000 before any tax credits or incentives.