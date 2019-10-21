Art deco meets the future in the Hyundai fuel cell semi truck concept

Hyundai

Design in the early- to mid-20th century was full of optimism. Art deco and the "rocket age" look became staples. Hyundai is tapping into those feelings for an area that often isn't full of creativity: semi trucks.

This dark image is our first look at the Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune, a hydrogen fuel cell-powered semi truck that looks like something from a cross between Tron and I, Robot. Not pictured is a second concept Hyundai plans to show called the HT Nitro ThermoTech, which will be focused on making a more efficient refrigerated trailer.

Back to the fuel cell truck, Hyundai didn't offer too many details about the vehicle, but mentioned that the name Neptune honors the Roman god of the seas. The sea, after all, could be the world's largest source of potential hydrogen fuel. The automaker also mentioned it's learned a lot from its fuel cell passenger-vehicle program, most recently with the Nexo crossover, and it sounds like those lessons helped shape the HDC-6 Neptune.

Hyundai said it believes zero-emission trucks will play a major part in taking carbon out of the environment. Honestly, this truck will probably look good while doing it, too. Hyundai specifically mentions art deco as an influence for the fuel cell truck concept: Designers looked closely at 1930s streamliner railway trains. It's not only neat-looking, this design supposedly marries form and function, according to the company. What the design does to increase the vehicle's functionality isn't clear yet.

Inside, a screen appears to wrap around the oblong windshield and there's still a steering wheel present. However, pedals are absent. The area where a bench seat typically takes up space in a semi includes something like a lounge area. A prominent head-up display (HUD) is also mirrored onto the windshield.

We'll get a far better look at this truck when Hyundai pulls the sheet off on Oct. 29. Those attending the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta will get a look at the vehicle in person.