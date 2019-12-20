Hyundai has a flying car to show off at CES 2020

Hyundai

CES 2020

Hyundai doesn't just want to be a company that sells cars. It's begun to invest billions of dollars into future transportation methods, including a segment often referred to as "flying cars."

Well, the South Korean automaker is ready to start putting its investment dollars into physical concepts because the company said on Thursday it has a Personal Air Vehicle (PAV) ready to show off at CES 2020. The concept will play into its grander vision of urban air mobility, which Hyundai thinks will be the next area hotly contested in the decades to come.

The promise of these kinds of vehicles is rather simple on paper. Riders hail a flying car of sorts via an app, they jump in and the air vehicle takes them to a destination within the city. Meanwhile riders gaze down below as they merely view the congestion and traffic they're skipping.

Of course, this concept has numerous hurdles to become reality. I'm not sure there's any city ready for small air vehicles zipping around the sky at lower altitudes.

Nevertheless, Hyundai will also have its proposed ecosystem on display as well, which includes "the Hub." This structure will be present throughout cities and also act as a "community space," Hyundai imagines. Think of it as some sort of futuristic, inner-city airport of sorts.

The automaker will also show off what it calls a "purpose-built vehicle," which will include autonomous driving functions and lots of customization options. It sounds like Hyundai has a lot to talk about when CES opens on Jan. 7. Stay tuned.