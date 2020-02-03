New Hyundais now come with 3 years of complimentary maintenance

Enlarge Image David Dewhurst/Hyundai

Shoppers with their eye on a new Hyundai model may have another reason to consider the South Korean brand. This past Saturday, Hyundai announced every new 2020 model will now come with three years of complimentary maintenance.

In translation, owners or lessees will receive three years of tire rotations, oil changes and oil filter changes at no cost to them. Hyundai dealers will perform the services at scheduled maintenance intervals as required by the owner's manual for a particular vehicle. The only catch to the program is the three-year or 36,000-mile buffer; the program expires after whichever milestone passes first, just like a new-car warranty.

Speaking of warranties, the brand said this new complimentary maintenance program builds upon its "America's Best Warranty" program. It remains at five years or 60,000 miles for the bumper-to-bumper portion, and a whopping 10 years of 100,000 miles for the powertrain. That's some serious peace of mind when it comes to the powertrain. New models also come with five years of complimentary roadside assistance.

The program is live now with every single 2020 Hyundai model on sale, and all vehicles purchased after Feb. 1 receive the new benefit. Hopefully, you didn't pull the trigger on a new Hyundai just as we closed out the month of January.