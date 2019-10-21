Hyundai develops AI-infused adaptive cruise control and it's production-bound

Hyundai

Adaptive cruise control is perhaps, by and large, one of the best functions bundled into increasingly standard active safety system suites in new cars. The technology does a splendid job of keeping a safe distance behind other vehicles at freeway speeds, but it appears the next advancement is upon us.

Hyundai said on Monday its new Machine-Learning Smart Cruise Control (aka SSC ML) is capable of analyzing a driver's patterns and learning them effectively to create a custom experience. While some drivers may not care for how close or how far an adaptive cruise control system places their car from the car in front, SSC ML is designed to learn your preference.

Hyundai's machine-learning algorithm learns how a driver would follow the car on the freeway. Analyzing this information, the system learns how the driver drives, and when the adaptive cruise control is active, it mimics that behavior. Wild stuff, to say the least.

Hyundai said it was impossible to give drivers the ability to totally fine-tune how close or how far a vehicle should follow with adaptive cruise control. So it tossed the problem to the computers. Sensors and radar feed data to a computer, which then extracts the data needed to learn the driver's behavior. Artificial intelligence then works its craft to determine three key things: following distance, acceleration and overall responsiveness.

There's really no need to worry if SSC ML will be able to distinguish your driving habits; Hyundai said the algorithm can understand 10,000 patterns. Remember, this system is literally designed to learn three distinct elements. But, if you think you can teach the machine to learn unsafe patterns, that's a no-go.

This technology will make its debut in a Hyundai Motor Group vehicle in the future, according to the automaker. We could see it in a Genesis, Hyundai or Kia, but more than likely, the Genesis luxury brand will be the debut marque.