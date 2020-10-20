GMC Hummer EV pricing and reservation details

Enlarge Image GMC

2020 has been a particularly challenging time for many reasons, but for fans of classic 4x4 nameplates, it's been a banner year for revivals of long-dead names. The latest? The return of Hummer. More precisely, the 2022 GMC Hummer EV. That's right, General Motors' legendarily controversial name back, it's brawnier than ever, and it's battery powered. And while we won't see the first Hummers in GMC showrooms before next fall, you can raise your hand with a $100 bill right now and reserve a spot on the list to get one.

Maybe you are lock, stock and barrel sold on owning the new GMC Hummer EV. Maybe you're on the fence, but want to hedge your bets. Who knows, you might even be a speculator. No matter what you're thinking, you've got very little to lose, as these are 100% refundable deposits with zero obligation to purchase a vehicle. Sounds familiar, doesn't it?

Here's the gist of GMC's five-step reservation process

Log onto the GMC Hummer EV microsite

Choose your trim

Choose your dealer (participating GMC dealers)

Enter your information (including credit card)

Reserve and confirm. The $100 reservation goes directly to your dealership, along with a copy of the reservation agreement.

Of course, those are just the basics. Here are the particulars.

2022-2024 GMC Hummer EV availability and pricing

While we don't know the cost of any of the options, GM has revealed when you can buy which Hummer EV model -- pay attention here, because there are important differences, if only in wait time.

Fall 2021

GMC Hummer EV Edition 1: $112,595 (including destination)

Three motors

1,000 horsepower

350 miles of range (est.)

800-volt DC fast-charging capability

Modular Infinity Roof

Extreme Off-Road Package

White paint

Special badges

Fall 2022

GMC Hummer EV 3X: $99,995

Three motors

800 horsepower

300 miles of range (est.)

800-volt DC fast-charging capability

Watts To Freedom launch control

Torque vectoring

Spring 2023

GMC Hummer EV 2X: $89,995

Two motors

625 horsepower

300 miles of range (est.)

800-volt DC fast-charging capability

Adaptive Air Ride

Extract Mode

Four-wheel steering with CrabWalk

Spring 2024

GMC Hummer EV 2: $79,995

Two motors

625 horsepower

250 miles of range (est.)

400-volt DC fast-charging capability

MultiPro Tailgate

Hummer EV reservations

Once you follow the above steps on the GMC Hummer microsite and you receive your confirmation notice (which can take up to 48 hours), you've got your place in line that will ensure you can eventually submit a vehicle purchase order. Your local dealer will reach out to you to complete and submit your order. The timing for this will vary depending on which model you put your deposit down on, but it's likely to be within several months before your chosen model is slated to be built in Michigan.

Hummer EV reservation cancellations

As mentioned earlier, reservations are fully refundable. You can get your $100 back by reaching out to your dealer and requesting a refund, or by calling 1-833-HUMMER-EV. GM says it may take up to 7 business days to receive your refund. Important: You must cancel your reservation prior to submitting your purchase order.

Hummer EV dealer selection

According to the fine print, GMC says that the Hummer EV will only be available in the "48 Continental United States and Hawaii," which feels like a long way of saying Alaskans are out of luck. Canadians, rest easy -- your country has its own microsite reservation process.

Hummer EV microsite problems

As of Tuesday night, the GMC Hummer EV microsite seems to be experiencing some functionality issues, likely due to a surge in early reservation orders. The functionality doesn't seem to be quite as impeded as Ford struggled with after it revealed the Ranger, but it's possible this will affect your ability to complete a reservation, so if you're committed, you might need to need to be patient, especially if you want to snag one of the first Edition 1 reservation slots. That said, once you've managed to get through the address and payment screens and receive a confirmation, you're set.

Now, let's hope that GMC reveals more key metrics like payload, towing and overall dimensions and weight so that potential buyers can make an even more informed decision.