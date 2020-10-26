The Hummer EV wasn't originally planned, it just sort of happened

Enlarge Image GMC

Hummer's downfall and subsequent return is a rare case. It's not often we see automotive brands return from the dead, even if the Hummer "brand" isn't actually part of the deal. That's still long gone, so don't expect Hummer dealers to start popping up in your neighborhood. But the idea of Hummer returning at all wasn't a given.

Speaking to Muscle Cars & Trucks, GMC's Vice President of Buick and GMC globally, Duncan Aldred, told the website Hummer wasn't even a twinkle in an engineer or designer's eye. Instead, development of the electric "super truck" began well before anyone thought about turning it into a modern day Hummer EV. According to Aldred's comments, once engineers started to see the machine they were putting together, the Hummer name seemed like a natural choice. GMC didn't immediately return a request for comment on the information.

With 1,000 horsepower and somewhere around 1,000 pound-feet of torque (the brand's quoted 11,500 lb-ft of torque figure is a tad misleading), the electric pickup truck seems poised to carry Hummer's mantle of "Like Nothing Else." And other features such as Watts To Freedom, CrabWalk and a standard targa-esque roof really show GM dumped the engineering kitchen sink into this new Hummer. That's fair, since the first Edition 1 models will sell for an eye-watering $112,000. It won't be until 2024 when you can buy a "base" Hummer EV for about $80,000. Big figures, but GM remains firmly committed to the idea that every future EV it sells will turn a profit.

The Hummer EV models -- don't forget, an SUV is coming as well -- will sit proudly in the GMC brand, a strategy Aldred said makes a lot of sense. GMC has, over the years, built its Denali sub-brand into a proper cash cow. Consider Hummer the next chapter of the Denali strategy.

GMC Hummer EV is a 1,000-hp super truck that moves laterally like a crab See all photos +56 More