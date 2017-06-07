Honda to auction off first Civic Type R for kids with cancer

Acura auctioned off the first NSX to roll off the production line, and now Honda is going to do the same thing with the first 2017 Civic Type R.

Honda will auction off the first 2017 Civic Type R to benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Why? Necause it's a nice thing to do. Honda has supported this organization since 1991, and it's helped fund nearly $30 million in research to date.

This true enthusiast's machine will be auctioned on another enthusiast favorite: Bring A Trailer, a website that features a wide variety of interesting and notable cars. This will be the first new car auctioned on the site, which traditionally favors buyers and sellers of vintage machinery. Here's the Honda Civic auction.

The auction will begin today, June 7, and end on June 15.

"The Civic Type R has long been forbidden fruit for enthusiasts in the US, so we thought it would be fun to offer one lucky customer a shot at owning the first of its kind in America while benefitting the leading nonprofit solely dedicated to finding a cure for childhood brain tumors, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation," said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president of American Honda Motor's automobile division, in a statement.

Don't expect the first Civic Type R to fetch anywhere near its alleged starting price of $33,900. When Acura auctioned off the first NSX, race team owner Rick Hendrick paid the princely sum of $1.2 million, all of which also went to charity. I doubt the first Type R-badged Honda in the US will go for that much, but the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation will still likely receive a large chunk of change.

It doesn't go on sale until later this summer, but the Honda Civic Type R is already making its mark. The 306-horsepower hot hatch captured the Nurburgring lap record for front-wheel-drive production cars, and it might be the most hotly anticipated Honda debut in years. With adaptive dampers, a six-speed manual transmission and Brembo brakes, it's ready to party right out of the box.