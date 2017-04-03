Honda to unveil sporty Civic Si on YouTube on April 6

Honda has already put the new Civic on sale, and it's shown us the production version of the Type R. The last remaining piece of the puzzle is the Si, which will be put into place later this week.

Honda will unveil the 2017 Civic Si on Thursday, April 6 at 11 a.m. Eastern. The reveal will take place on Honda's YouTube page. Not only will we get to see the car sitting still, Honda will debut a video that showcases the Si's track capabilities, as well.

Enlarge Image Honda

Up until now, we've only seen the Civic Si Prototype, a concept that previews the Si in coupe form. Like the Civic Type R Prototype that came before it, there likely won't be much to change between the concept and the production version. However, we have not yet seen the sedan version of the Si, but that changes on April 6.

While we may know what the Si looks like, its performance specifications are still shrouded in mystery. We know it will utilize a version of the 1.5-liter, turbocharged I4 found in the peppier base Civic. Power output is unknown, but an accidental leak confirmed the torque output as 192 pound-feet.

Previous Si models only carry a manual transmission, and it's unclear if that will continue, or if Honda will offer a continuously variable transmission as an option to boost its market share.

The Civic Si will stand as the most powerful Civic sedan and coupe. If you want a hi-po hatchback, you'll have to make do with the Civic Type R, which has 306 horsepower and uses a 2.0-liter engine, not the 1.5. Both models should be on sale later this year, and I'd be surprised if Honda didn't also show off the Si at the New York Auto Show next week.