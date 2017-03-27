Honda email accidentally leaks Civic Si torque output

It took Honda months to divulge the Civic Type R's output after it was first unveiled in prototype form. The Civic Si is the same way, but it appears an accidental leak may have jumped the gun.

A post on the CivicX forum, which is dedicated to the 10th-generation Honda Civic, pointed out that Honda sent out an email claiming the 2017 Civic Si will pack 192 pound-feet of torque. Honda confirmed this figure to Road & Track, but it did not immediately return our request for comment.

Enlarge Image Honda

Compared to the ninth-generation Si, it's up on torque, to the tune of 18 pound-feet. That leaves it nearly 100 torques shy of the upcoming Civic Type R. The gap makes sense, given the Type R uses a 2.0-liter I4, whereas the Si will make do with a hot-rod variant of the 1.5-liter turbocharged I4 that's used in the regular Civic. The 1.5-liter puts out 177 torques in the Civic Sport, and 162 in the base model.

This is the first time the Civic Si has utilized a turbocharged engine. The "prototype," which is just a thinly veiled production version, was unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show late last year. It'll be available in both coupe and sedan variants, with the Type R relegated to the hatchback only.

Honda promises it will be the most powerful Si to date, but if the torque figure is correct, as it appears to be, it may still be down on power compared to its competitors. The Volkswagen Golf GTI puts out 258 pound-feet of torque, and the Ford Focus ST features 270 pound-feet. Hell, even the Hyundai Elantra Sport has it beat, with 195 pound-feet.

Nobody knows when Honda will actually show off the production version of the Si, nor do we know when we'll get its horsepower figure. Nevertheless, with the Civic Type R coming in late spring, we're due for Si information soon.

