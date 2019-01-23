Honda teases twee EV prototype for Geneva Motor Show

Enlarge Image Honda

After Honda unveils a concept car, it goes through a nearly ready "prototype" phase before being shown off in production guise. We're about to move to the second phase for what could be the cutest electric car to grace the market to date.

Honda on Wednesday showed off a teaser for its upcoming EV prototype, which doesn't appear to have a name as yet. It does have an established style, however, based off the Urban EV Concept that debuted at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The teaser shows off small proportions with some curves around the fenders and a mysterious pod thing sprouting from the hood. That might be the charger, but it's anybody's guess at this point. It seems to borrow some styling from the Sports EV Concept coupe that debuted in Tokyo in 2017, as well.

What's better is that we shouldn't have to wait long for it to be in production. Honda promises that a mass-production version of this prototype will be offered for sale "later in the year," which tracks with the automaker's earlier estimates. By 2025, the automaker hopes that two-thirds of its sales in Europe will be electrified vehicles, and this new EV is part of that assault.

It would make sense for the production variant to bow at this year's Frankfurt show, but that hasn't yet been confirmed. For now, the prototype is as good as it gets.