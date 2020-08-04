Honda recalls 1.6 million Pilot, Passport and Odyssey vehicles

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

In documents published with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Tuesday, Honda said it will recall a total of 1.6 million vehicles across four separate recalls. Some Honda Pilot, Passport and Odyssey vehicles are affected.

The recall affecting the fewest vehicles is for the 2019-2020 Odyssey and is due to a distorted or faulty rearview camera. Honda said water can make its way into the camera mounting holes and create a poor image. The backup camera may stop functioning altogether as well. Furthermore, switching from the camera top-down view in a bright environment may create no display image at all. In total, 212,068 minivans are affected. Honda plans to install a new backup camera at no charge to fix the issues.

The Odyssey is also the unfortunate star of the second recall, for power sliding doors that may open while driving. Honda said 324,194 of the vans from the 2018-2020 model years may let water into the outer door cables. If the temperature becomes cold enough, the water may freeze and keep the sliding doors from shutting completely, and they could open while driving, increasing the risk of injury. The vans affected will receive new outer door cables at no cost to fix the problem.

The 2019-2021 Pilot, 2019-2020 Passport and 2019-2020 Odyssey are affected by the third recall, which has to do with more rearview camera woes. Honda said the two cameras of the two SUVs and the minivan may not produce an image right away. The cameras may also stop functioning due to bad software programming. These backup camera problems mean the vehicles fail to comply with federal motor safety standards. This particular problem affects 499,342 vehicles.

All three vehicles are also part of the largest recall of the four. In the documents, Honda said the 2019-2021 Pilot, 2019-2020 Passport and 2018-2020 Odyssey could have faulty instrument panels. During production, the incorrect software module may have been installed, with the result that the car will not show critical information to the driver. The vehicle speed, oil pressure and the selected gear may not show up, and the rearview camera may not display. A total of 607,784 vehicles are part of this recall and owners will receive a reprogrammed software module to fix the issues at large.

All of the recalls are expected to start in September with notices going out to owners by mail around the same time.