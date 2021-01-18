Honda working on new HR-V specifically for the US

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The current Honda HR-V is essentially an Americanized version of the Vezel crossover sold abroad. But in order to better serve crossover-hungry customers, Honda says the next-generation US-spec HR-V will break from its Vezel roots.

"The development of a successor to the Honda HR-V for the US market is underway," the automaker confirmed Sunday in a statement. "This new HR-V will be designed to meet the distinct needs of US customers, and will differ from the Honda Vezel/HR-V that will be introduced in other regions."

The current HR-V is due to be replaced in the next year or so, and following the discontinuation of the Fit hatchback, it'll be Honda's least expensive car. It's likely to offer the same great interior as the current HR-V, just with better materials and Honda's most up-to-date infotainment and safety tech. A four-cylinder engine will also likely provide motivation, and both front- and all-wheel-drive configurations will be available.

Honda isn't releasing any official details about the new HR-V just yet, the company only saying it "will have more information to share regarding the next-generation Honda HR-V designed for the US market closer to launch." Look for the US-spec HR-V to debut later this year.