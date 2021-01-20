Honda and GM tap Japan for Cruise self-driving car testing

Honda

General Motors is hardly big in Japan, but its North American alliance partner Honda plans to show the automaker around. On Wednesday, the Japanese automaker said it will help GM introduce its Cruise Automation subsidiary to Japan for future testing of self-driving cars.

Eventually, the goal for both automakers is to make Cruise a pillar of mobility in the country as it looks to commercialize its technology. That was supposed to happen two years ago in the US, but the company's autonomous tech was nowhere near ready to launch a self-driving taxi service. Honda said in its announcement that its support for GM and Cruise will help a true autonomous car come to life: the Cruise Origin.

In 2019, Honda first shacked up with GM when it invested a hefty sum of money into Cruise. Since then, GM and Honda grew even closer to create an intertwined alliance in North America that will cover cooperation in electric cars, future powertrains such as fuel cells and even platform sharing. GM even plans to build EVs for Honda.

The first Cruise self-driving cars will arrive in Japan later this year.

