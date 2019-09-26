Revamped Honda Fit will take the stage at Tokyo Motor Show

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The biannual Tokyo Motor Show will open its doors to the press in less than a month, and we've learned of another car that will make its world debut in the land of the rising sun.

Honda confirmed on Thursday that it will unveil the fourth-generation Fit subcompact at the Japanese show. Of course, the details are fairly generic for now, with Honda simply saying the new Fit will will retain its spacious cabin and a versatile seating arrangement. A hybrid model will also return with an even more compact two-motor system, though Honda has never sold the more frugal model on these shores. Perhaps that will change this time around.

It's also possible the fourth-generation Fit won't make it to the US at all. Sales of subcompact car have seen a sharp downturn in recent years as more Americans opt for more spacious crossovers and SUVs. The Honda HR-V, for example, is larger and still relatively affordable compared to the average new car. Yet the Fit's current MSRP undercuts the crossover by around $4,000.

In addition to the new Fit, we'll also see the latest Super Cub motorcycle debut in Tokyo. Known as the "MiniMoto" line, the Super Cub rounds out other options within the portfolio such as the Monkey and the Grom. The Super Cub only just returned to the US last year to much applause from American Honda motorcyclist enthusiasts.

We'll be on the ground in Tokyo to catch all the debuts when the show kicks off on Oct. 23.