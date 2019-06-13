Honda E offers a 50/50 weight distribution, will show up at Goodwood

Enlarge Image Honda

When Honda showed off its upcoming E electric hatchback in thinly-veiled Prototype form, it didn't offer up too many details about what to expect in the production version. Now, we have a bit more information to that end.

Honda on Thursday announced a few more tidbits regarding its upcoming Honda E electric city car. While we already knew it would sport a rear-wheel-drive layout and has its battery under the floor, Honda now confirms that the E will rock a 50/50 weight distribution, meaning each axle supports the same amount of mass. Given how much we enjoy the latest Mazda MX-5 Miata, which has a similar weight distribution, the Honda E should be a pretty fun ride.

The automaker also saw fit to offer up more details about the underfloor battery. Rocking a capacity of 35.5 kilowatt-hours, it can be charged using either a Type 2 AC connector or a CCS DC fast-charging connector. The charging port, as we saw on the Prototype version in Geneva, lives on the hood just above the grille, and it features LED lights to show charge at a glance. The battery pack has water cooling, too.

Another thing we didn't know before: Honda will bring the E Prototype to the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July. Whether or not it will actually make a run up Lord March's driveway is yet to be seen, but hopefully Honda does put the hatch through its paces. It should be a low-pressure run anyhow, as it's all but a given that the E Prototype won't be able to beat the Volkswagen ID R's EV record.

Aside from that new information, we know a bit about the Honda E, but not much. Its range is still expected to be above 125 miles. It will have cameras in place of its side-view mirrors, and they'll be standard. Inside, there's a pair of very wide screens that stretch across most of the dashboard. It's a heck of a package, which is why it's an extra-large shame that it won't be coming to the US.