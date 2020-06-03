Honda and Acura recalling 136K cars over faulty fuel pumps

Enlarge Image Honda

Acura and Honda are recalling a number of 2018-2020 model year vehicles to replace their fuel pumps, the automakers confirmed Tuesday. A total of 136,057 cars in the United States are affected by this recall.

"The fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers, which could, over time, result in a loss of engine power or vehicle stalling, potentially increasing the risk of a crash," American Honda said in a statement. The affected models include:

Acura and Honda dealers will replace these vehicles' fuel pumps for free. The automakers are unaware of any crashes related to this problem.

If you want to check if your car is affected by this -- or any other -- recall, head over to Roadshow's guide to find out more. Honda and Acura have set up their own recall websites (Honda's is here, Acura's is here) as well.