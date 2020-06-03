Acura and Honda are recalling a number of 2018-2020 model year vehicles to replace their fuel pumps, the automakers confirmed Tuesday. A total of 136,057 cars in the United States are affected by this recall.
"The fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers, which could, over time, result in a loss of engine power or vehicle stalling, potentially increasing the risk of a crash," American Honda said in a statement. The affected models include:
- 2018-2019 Acura NSX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RLX and RLX Sport Hybrid
- 2018-2019 Honda Accord
- 2018-2019 Honda Civic Hatchback
- 2018-2019 Honda Civic Type R
- 2019 Honda Fit
- 2018-2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019-2020 Honda Insight
Acura and Honda dealers will replace these vehicles' fuel pumps for free. The automakers are unaware of any crashes related to this problem.
If you want to check if your car is affected by this -- or any other -- recall, head over to Roadshow's guide to find out more. Honda and Acura have set up their own recall websites (Honda's is here, Acura's is here) as well.
Discuss: Honda and Acura recalling 136K cars over faulty fuel pumps
